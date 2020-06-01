Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,375 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Stephens increased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

