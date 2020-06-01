Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

