Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Freshpet worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 59.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freshpet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $239,061.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

