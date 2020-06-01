Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 67,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $132,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.