Blair William & Co. IL Has $575.32 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $575,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,997.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

