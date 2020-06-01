Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

