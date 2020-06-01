Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

