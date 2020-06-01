Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. CWM LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $34.19 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

