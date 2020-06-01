EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences exited the first quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected revenues, thanks to the Genomic Health acquisition. Higher Cologuard volumes boosted its legacy Screening business. Gross margin expansion and an overall strong solvency are encouraging as well. Continued strong demand for tests needed for cancer treatment mitigated the overall revenue impact. Delivery of critical care and accelerated launch of its telehealth site to lessen direct interactions with health care providers during the pandemic are noteworthy. However, fewer patient visits and surgery deferrals due to COVID-19 are concerning. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds are other major downsides. Rising expenses and operating loss also do not bode well. Overall, Exact Sciences has underperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.38.

EXAS opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.86.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $8,670,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

