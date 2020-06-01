Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,997.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

