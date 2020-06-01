Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

