Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,997.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

