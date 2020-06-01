Banco Santander S.A. Has $132.71 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $132,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.