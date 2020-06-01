WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 29,864 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 29,864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 431,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $543,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,827 shares of company stock worth $4,017,755 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.