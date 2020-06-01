Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys 92 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,997.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

