Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys 92 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,997.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
