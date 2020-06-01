Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

