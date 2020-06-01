Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

