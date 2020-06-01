Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,488 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

CORT stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.10. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

