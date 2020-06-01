Heritage Trust Co Purchases 706 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 225.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.