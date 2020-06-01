Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

