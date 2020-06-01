Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $12.09 on Monday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

