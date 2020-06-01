Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

