Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black Acquires 60,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,171,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,314,868.69.

John Ernest Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, John Ernest Black acquired 50,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00.

CVE:REG opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. Regulus Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

