Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of CATY opened at $27.19 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

