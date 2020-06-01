Royal Bank of Canada Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $13.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.