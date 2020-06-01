Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,120.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 797,261 shares in the company, valued at $58,040,600.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

