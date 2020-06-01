Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTEN opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. G.Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.