PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,250.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $996.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.12. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

