Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.56.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $175.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.11.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

