Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.30 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 846,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $223,184,000 after buying an additional 100,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $27,649,807. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $355.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $367.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.