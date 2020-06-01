Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Liquidity Services worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique bought 60,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,412.51. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 67,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $277,729.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 584,124 shares of company stock worth $2,624,302. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

