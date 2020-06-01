Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $74.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $952.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,358.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.