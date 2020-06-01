Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,652 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,083 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Financial Institutions worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $283.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,918.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,058 shares of company stock valued at $226,502 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

