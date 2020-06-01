Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 10,414 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 26,250.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PJC opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

