Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Luna Innovations worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.10 on Monday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $185.97 million, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

