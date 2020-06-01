Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,581 Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Aduro BioTech worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,110 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,279,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 627,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

