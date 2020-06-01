Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $612.81 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $615.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $551.03 and its 200-day moving average is $436.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.89.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $452,174.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,849 shares in the company, valued at $177,779,719.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,117 shares of company stock worth $103,732,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

