Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $177.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.91. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

