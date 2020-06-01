Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $42.36 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

