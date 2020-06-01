State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,984 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.29% of Post worth $131,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Post by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Post by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Post by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

NYSE POST opened at $87.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.57. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.