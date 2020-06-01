State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.76% of Acceleron Pharma worth $132,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $108.50.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

