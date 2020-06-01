Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2,477.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,630 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,415 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

