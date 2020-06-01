State Street Corp Buys 321,158 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.27% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $135,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after buying an additional 112,136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 356,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 80,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $307,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,992.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $651,050. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

