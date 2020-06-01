State Street Corp Boosts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 368,747 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $143,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,908 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of BRX opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

