State Street Corp Sells 641,472 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

State Street Corp reduced its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,576,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641,472 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.37% of ABM Industries worth $135,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ABM Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

