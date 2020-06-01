Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,907 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of INTL Fcstone worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTL opened at $51.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.44. INTL Fcstone Inc has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $52.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTL. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

