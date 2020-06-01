State Street Corp Has $141.67 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.28% of Universal Display worth $141,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 55.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $146.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

