Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.32% of Lannett worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lannett by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $274,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

