WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,328 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sun Communities by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $46,508,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $137.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

