Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $4,427,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

KRYS stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.80 million, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.